LAFARGEVILLE — The Orleans Public Library has been selected as one of 200 libraries nationwide for federal funding to assist libraries that have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money comes from the American Library Association’s American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries opportunity, an emergency relief program to help libraries get through the pandemic.
“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” Library Director Stacy Snyder-Morse said in a press release. “This grant will allow our library to better serve our patrons and plan strong, enriching humanities programming as we come out of the pandemic.”
The competitive award comes with a $10,000 grant that will help the library deliver programs and services related to culture, history, literature and other humanities subjects.
With funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan, the Orleans Public Library will use funds “to anchor itself in the community as a strong humanities institution,” library officials said.
The Orleans Public Library will use the grant funds to explore humanities areas such as visiting authors and traveling museum displays.
More than 370 libraries applied for the grant.
The participating libraries, selected through a peer-reviewed application process, include public libraries, academic/college libraries, K-12 libraries, and tribal, special and prison libraries.
To learn more about the library’s plans for the grant, visit lafargevillelibrary.org.
