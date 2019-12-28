OSCEOLA — After a couple of false alarms, this will absolutely be the last season for one well-known cross-country ski facility in Osceola under its original owner and, if a new owner isn’t found before the end of the season, it may be its last. This also may be the first season for a ski resort just up the road.
Osceola is one of those places on Tug Hill that usually has snow even when most other places are down to sloppy melting patches. With unpredictable weather patterns increasing, that matters for a sport like cross-country, or Alpine, skiing and the businesses that support it.
In December 1980, two years after returning to Osceola from Rochester to his family’s land where he had lived until the third grade, Hugh Quinn incorporated his Osceola Tug Hill Cross Country Ski Center.
Almost 40 years later, Mr. Quinn’s operation has grown from 152 acres to 224 acres over nine parcels with 40 kilometers, or about 25 miles, of trails, and has become a go-to destination for cross-country skiers from Canada, to those throughout the northeastern U.S. and even farther afield.
“We don’t get much snow so we come up here two or three times a year,” said Michael and Amy Hauffner, “These are good people. We love it up here.”
With their three grown sons, Kyle, Alex and Eric, the family from Maryland had just come off the Center’s trails, happy with their skiing despite the warm temperatures and foggy, rainy mix on Friday.
The admiration between Mr. Quinn and his customers is mutual.
After about three years of trying to sell his business as a whole with no success, he and his wife Anna have decided that this is it, the last season for them no matter what, making Mr. Quinn realize how much he will miss the skiers he has come to view as an extension of his family.
“The people that come here, they are just wonderful. You know, on a busy weekend I can have 40 or 50 pairs of skis out. The skis and boots all get put on the front porch to dry and the next morning when I put the boots in the boxes, they are all there, every boot and ski. They are just a really great bunch of people that come here,” Mr. Quinn said.
On an average weekday, Mr. Quinn said, between 25 and 50 skiers pay to use the trails, some using their own skis and some renting. On a weekend, the average is between 300 and 450, and even higher during a holiday. The entire population of Osceola, according to the U.S. Census bureau, is 239.
Ultimately, the reason for moving on is simple and absolute for the Quinns: it’s all about their grandkids.
The couple will move to Vermont to be near their daughter, son-in-law and their 3- and 5-year-old grandchildren. To ensure lots of child-time, the couple recently acquired two puppies after their longtime companion Coco passed recently.
“If I knew then what I know now, I would do it all again,” Mr. Quinn said, “I still enjoy doing it now, but if you enjoy cross-country skiing, don’t own a cross-country skiing business because you’ll stop skiing soon enough.”
The Center’s on-premises ski shop sells more merchandise than any other such ski shop in the state, he said, and although he only stocked up on items that are necessary to sell the skis, like boot sizes and poles, he still anticipates a good sales year and is subtracting all retail amounts from his asking price for the business.
Mr. Quinn’s original asking price for the business — $17,000 worth of trail-making and ground equipment, 224 acres of land and a number of out buildings — was $497,000. Inclusion of the “red camp” with 3.7 acres of land across from the center in which the Quinns offered lodging to skiers brings the price up to $527,000.
Last year, a serious buyer put in a bid and started the process of buying the Center, however, when financing fell through, so did the deal.
The price for the all of the assets without the red camp now is $480,000, $510,000 with the red camp.
Mr. Quinn said he hasn’t given up the hope to sell his business as a whole and he currently has two parties interested, including one who wants to add horse trails to the mix and the other, a snowmobile club from New Jersey. But if he has to, he will close the business and sell the equipment, inventory and land separately.
The only certainty is that this is his last season running the ski center. His exit strategy is in place.
Last year’s potential buyer, Dustin Hite, also did not give up his dream when the deal with Mr. Quinn fell through.
Instead, through the county Industrial Development Agency, the Development Authority of the North Country and Lewis County, Mr. Hite found a number of low interest loan opportunities and grants only available for new businesses that helped him change his business strategy to build his vision from scratch.
Now, he and his wife Christina and their three daughters aged 12, 14 and 16 years old, are building the Osceola Cross Country Ski and Sport Resort a couple of miles up Osceola Road from Mr. Quinn.
“Hugh has been nothing but supportive through all of this,” Mr. Hite said, while Mr. Quinn said he believes there are enough skiers to support both businesses.
Mr. Hite’s career has been in law enforcement for the past 23 years, including the Camden Village Police, the Onondaga Sheriff’s Office and, most recently, the State Police where he worked in counter terrorism. He retired last year.
“For several years I was thinking about it and it all evolved into this,” Mr. Hite said, gesturing around the lodge space that is still in its building phase, “When buying Hugh’s place fell through, I decided I wanted to make something more modern, up-to-date, energy efficient and a building that could serve as a four season event space, too.”
Mr. Hite was on the first-ever cross-country ski team at Camden High School and has been skiing in Osceola at Mr. Quinn’s center, which hosts the high school team, his entire life.
He does, however, see a need to make his business available for multiple uses, like snowshoeing, mountain biking and endurance runs. At this point, he says he is open to ideas before deciding what will make the most sense going forward.
“The weather is changing. It’s a struggle to know what Mother Nature will do,” he said.
While the original plan was to have the resort up and running in time for this season, the process, especially meeting the vigorous code requirements and bureaucracy of grant applications and reporting, has been much slower than he anticipated.
The bright red lodge building standing on top of a small hill in a vast clearing in the forest looking out on the man made pond built by the property’s previous owners will eventually have knotty pine-lined walls and a stone fireplace when the interior is completed.
It will also feature a snack bar serving soups and salads, nothing fried or grilled, Mr. Hite said, and once their liquor license is approved, beer and wine will be available along with hot drinks and sodas.
Although the Hites aren’t sure if they will eventually offer lodging options, they are happy to give referrals to lodging businesses in the area, seeing it as another way to support the local economy.
Like Mr. Quinn’s center, the Sport Resort will also have a cross-country ski shop on the premises.
As a law enforcement officer, one of the most important skills Mr. Hite developed will be fundamental to the success of his new venture.
“Dealing with people was my favorite part and it will be the same with this. You have to keep it positive. My wife and I are very open to different ideas and if people respect our property and us, we will respect them, too,” Mr. Hite said.
With a grin, Mr. Hite admitted the ski resort wasn’t exactly his wife’s dream, but he said she is all-in now and an integral part of everything going on behind the scenes, all of which Mrs. Hite confirmed when she arrived.
The 64-acre property will feature over nine miles, or 15 kilometers, of ski trails.
Although an opening date hasn’t been set, Mr. Hite is still hoping to be operational for at least part of this season.
Until then, members of the high school cross-country skiing club, including his daughters, will continue to make good use of the trails that had their first grooming on Dec. 8.
Mr. Quinn’s Tug Hill Cross Country Ski Center, 1486 Osceola Road, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about the center, call 315-399-7377, or go to www.uxcski.com.
