Oswego — An Oswego County corrections officer was suspended Tuesday and later charged after it was discovered he had a relationship with a jail inmate, deputies said Thursday.
An investigation into Brandon S. Stone, 37, started Oct. 27 after the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint against him, Lt. Andrew Bucher said in a news release.
The investigation determined Stone, of New Haven, had an inappropriate relationship with a woman while she was in custody, Bucher said.
Stone has been suspended pending his termination, Bucher said.
He was charged Thursday with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, a felony.
Stone was arraigned in Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Court and was released ahead of his next court date, Bucher said.
Deputies are still investigating the incident.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.