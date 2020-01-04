GRANBY — The twists and turns of election law may be enough to make your head spin, but when half, and quite possibly more than half, of signatures on a designating petition for a town council seat appear up to five times, some legal problems may ensue.
In a recent case involving a Granby couple, questions arose to the legitimacy of signatures on a petition filed during the 2018 primary election for a Town of Granby Town Council Seat. Some of the signatures appear more than once — scrambled up five times over in five different orders — to make it look like enough people signed the petition.
That’s what 97-year-old, former Granby town councilwoman, Rose Anthony says she saw too late and was unable to challenge Republican Cheryl Holmes’ petitions for a seat on that council in July 2018.
She also claims the petitions include 14 or so signatures of people who definitely don’t live in Granby and the signatures of some allegedly dead people. She went on to say she was rebuffed by just about every Republican official in the county when she asked for help in setting this straight — every official, she says, but one.
“Not one of them would do anything because they’re all Republicans and Les Holmes (husband of Cheryl) is the Republican chairperson in Granby,” she said.
“But when the new sheriff came in office, Don Hilton, I went to see him,” she continued. “The new sheriff does not play politics. He is awesome. And he looked at this petition and he says, ‘This should go to the attorney general’s office,’ and that’s where it went.”
Now, 15 months later, “where it went” is determining where it’ll go for Cheryl and Leslie Holmes and the town of Granby’s council.
On Dec. 13, following an investigation by state Attorney General Letitia James, an Oswego County grand jury handed down a 19-count indictment charging Cheryl, 71, and Leslie, 76, of 198 Honey Hill Rd. with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, 15 counts of which apply only to Leslie, four counts of which apply only to Cheryl, and two counts of which apply to both.
Leslie is charged with seven counts of a class D felony (second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument) and one count of a class E felony (first-degree offering a false instrument for filing). Cheryl is charged with one count of the same class E felony.
The indictment further specifies the class D felony (second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument) stating, “the defendant uttered or possessed a designating petition with the forged signature of an individual known to the Grand Jury.”
The class E felony (first-degree offering a false instrument for filing) charges “the defendants offered or presented a designating petition containing a false statement or false information to the Oswego County Board of Elections with the knowledge that it would be filed with, registered or recorded in or otherwise become a part of the records of the Oswego County Board of Elections.”
Leslie is charged with four counts of the class A misdemeanor, making a punishable false written statement, while Cheryl is charged with one count of the same crime.
Both are charged with the unclassified misdemeanor count of fraudulently or wrongfully committing any act tending to affect the result of any primary election, caucus or convention, which the indictment specified as “the 2018 primary election for a Town of Granby Town Council Seat.”
The couple was arrested Dec. 20 by state police in accordance with a warrant signed by Oswego County Court Judge Donald Todd.
Cheryl and Leslie Holmes pleaded not guilty and were released on their own recognizance.
They were scheduled to appear before Judge Stephen J. Dougherty in Onondaga County Court on Monday, Jan. 6. That has been adjourned to Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.
Cheryl Holmes presently sits on the Granby Town Council. Whether she will remain on that council if convicted remains an open question for which Granby Town Supervisor John Snow did not have an answer.
“The town government can’t prevent someone from sitting (on the council),” he said. “So, we have to let either her decide to do something or the court to run its course.”
In the opinion of Rose Anthony, “after this, she should be removed from office. That’s all we want in Granby. These people shouldn’t be in politics.”
Cheryl Holmes submitted 129 signatures on eight pages of petitions, two carried and witnessed by her, one carried and witnessed by John Snow Jr., and five carried and witnessed by her husband, Leslie.
“If you count every legal signature on the whole petition,” Rose Anthony said, “she has 41 legal signatures. She needed 97.”
Leslie Holmes, contacted at home, didn’t want to say much, but did laugh over some apparent confusion regarding his next court date, and then said, “We had a good Christmas. Our family is strong.”
Rose Anthony indicated she understands the seriousness of the charges the Holmes now face and pondered a bit on how it might not have had to come to this.
“If Oswego County did their job,” she said, “if everyone who looked at this petition had done something when I brought it to them, I wouldn’t have had to go to the attorney general. I’m very disappointed in Oswego County not doing their job. It was all political. It wasn’t right from right or wrong from wrong. It was all political.”
