VOLNEY — Oswego County Legislator Frank Castiglia said the first time he smelled the fumes seeping from the Attis Biofuels smoldering corn silo here “it smelled like a crematorium, that’s how bad it smelled.”
Certainly bad enough to bring U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer to town on July 5 to meet with city, town, and county officials about a nine-month-old problem at a deserted ethanol plant, virtually shut down for over a year, yet still spewing fumes from a silo fire that no one locally seems to have the authority to put out.
“Literally, I’m here today to stick my nose into a problem that your own noses are all too familiar with,” Schumer said on the grounds of the plant.
Communication with Attis seems to be a major obstacle in resolving the odor issue and the financial responsibilities Attis seems to have deserted along with the plant.
Schumer said he would call the owner of the Attis plant personally but wasn’t all that confident of success.
“We don’t know with this company,” he said. “The way they’ve treated things so far, I would say I’m not that optimistic. But, always try.”
The state Department of Environmental Conservation has been involved in monitoring the air quality surrounding the plant and will continue to do so.
“They (the DEC) take a sample of the air, and they see what’s in it, and they see if there’s anything that’s harmful to people’s health,” Schumer said. “Thus far, they have not found anything harmful to people’s health. But, let’s keep monitoring it. Who the heck knows? Better to be safe than sorry.”
According to Castiglia, Schumer said he was also going to bring the federal Environmental Protection Agency in to continue doing monitoring and put some pressure on the Attis owner in Florida.
Legislator Frank Castiglia, representing parts of Fulton whose residents have complained to him of the smell emanating from the plant, is pushing for that testing and the results from it. While he said his concern is the health of those breathing that air every day, he said it seems from a recent meeting he attended that the primary concern of the county, town, and city of Fulton is more about the money.
Castiglia claims Attis Biofuels is on its way to filing bankruptcy.
“The county doesn’t want to take ownership of it, because that means they’d be responsible for everything. The city of Fulton would lose a ton of money because of the sewage fees they (Attis) haven’t paid. The school district would lose, I forget how many millions of dollars, because they (Attis) haven’t paid their school taxes. So, everybody’s worried that they’re not going to get their money, and that’s why they don’t want to have the county take over.”
In Castiglia’s conversations with Sen. Schumer’s office, Castiglia said he asked that they contact the DEC and ask whether the smoldering at the Attis plant is a “permittable burn” or not. “Because,” Castiglia said, “they told me it was a non-permittable burn, and if the plant was open, they would go in and tell them they had to shut it down and put the fire out. But because they’re not there, they have to go through their legal department and send letters to them in Florida saying you could be fined so much for as long as the fire’s going for emitting the smoke into the atmosphere.
“The fire chief says, ‘if you want me to empty the river, I’ll empty the river in her to try to put it out, ‘cause that’s what it’ll take,’” Castiglia said.
“We’ve said the safety of our firefighters is our main issue,” he continued, “but the health of our people around this should be second. Money should be last. But they don’t agree with that. They’ll sit there and nod their heads, but then they’ll rub their fingers together like it’s a money issue.”
Attis negotiated a continuation of a PILOT (Payment In Lieu Of Taxes) agreement with the county Industrial Development Agency (IDA) to take over the plant from Sunoco in 2019, according to Austin Wheelock, deputy director of Operation Oswego County. That PILOT reduced Attis’s taxes by about half, Wheelock said.
“We’re more working to find someone to come in to utilize the facility, which is difficult to do when you have the situation right now, Wheelock said. “It is a complication because you’ve got a mortgage holder who wants to get paid, you’ve got the taxing authorities who want to get paid, you have probably all these utilities plus any contractors and everybody else. But I believe everybody’s taken the appropriate steps that they can to try to unwind the facility, to make it something that could be utilized again. But how that process ends or when that process ends, I don’t know.”
As far as future prospects of a new owner for the plant, Wheelock said, “There’s always been interest in that facility, and it is an excellent asset, probably one of the best assets in central New York in terms of infrastructure and site size and location and potential. I think that if the property were available, there would be potential suitors for it, for sure.”
As far as offering any new owner of the plant a PILOT agreement, Wheelock said, “With the former user and what they did, it’d be something that would have to be looked at closely to make sure that whoever’s coming in has the wherewithal to pull off what they say they’re going to do. But if it’s a manufacturing project that can create jobs and bring investment to Oswego County, it would be eligible to apply for a PILOT agreement, but I guess we’d have to see what that is.”
For now, the DEC intends to continue to monitor the area air quality.
“Everybody remembers the commercial on TV on how smoking was safe for you,” Castiglia continued. “And then they said second-hand smoke was not harmful to you. And then the big one was when the government and everybody else told those poor boys that were over in Vietnam that Agent Orange was toxic, but it was not harmful to their health. How many people are dying from that now? I’m not saying this is on the category of those things, but it’s in the same line where everybody’s telling us everything’s safe, and it’s not.
“I just want them to put the fire out,” Castiglia concluded. “That’s all I want them to do. It’s plain and simple. Put the fire out. Stop the smoke.”
