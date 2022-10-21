Scriba — An Oswego County man was charged Tuesday with raping a woman in his vehicle, troopers said.
Rusty D. Gates, 37, of Scriba, was charged with first-degree criminal sex act, according to a state police news release.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Scriba — An Oswego County man was charged Tuesday with raping a woman in his vehicle, troopers said.
Rusty D. Gates, 37, of Scriba, was charged with first-degree criminal sex act, according to a state police news release.
The assault happened outside Gates’ home in December 2021, troopers said. Gates is accused of raping a 27-year-old woman, they said.
Gates was arraigned in county arraignment court and was released ahead of his next court appearance, troopers said.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.