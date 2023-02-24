Oswego County man dies after crash with UPS truck

Scriba — Daniel Gayne, 52, of Scriba, is dead after the pickup truck he was driving crashed with a UPS truck in Oswego County on Thursday.
Around 10 a.m., deputies received reports of a car accident at the intersection of County Route 51A and County Route 29 in the town of Scriba, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.