NEW HAVEN — An Oswego County man died Sunday morning after his car left the road and crashed into some trees, the Oswego County sheriff’s department reported.
Michael Downing, 68, of New Haven was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of County Route 51 and Route 51A in New Haven. Downing’s 2006 Honda was travelling north on Route 51, deputies said.
