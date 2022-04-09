OSWEGO — The county Legislature put up $75,000 toward a $146,300 outside investigation of the Department of Social Services and its Child Protective Services unit at a special meeting April 1.
Under investigation will be the DSS response to allegations of abuse and neglect of Jordan Brooks, a 17-year-old with cerebral palsy who died in May last year.
In addition, Legislative Chair James Weatherup has contacted the state Attorney General’s Office stating he would welcome its investigation into the matter as well.
Teachers, aides and therapists filed numerous complaints to DSS about Jordan, they said in statements to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
During investigations by the county, Jordan was not adequately interviewed and was not asked about his bedsores or allegations he was not cared for properly, according to the state Office of Children and Family Services, which investigated the death.
The workers also failed to check with his medical providers about his condition and took his mother’s word that some care was optional, OCFS said.
Jordan died of sepsis and malnutrition, according to OCFS.
His mother and stepfather, Lisa and Anthony Waldron, were arrested March 16 on charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. They are currently out on bail.
The investigation proposed by Oswego County would evaluate the response of DSS to Jordan’s death and calls made reporting his abuse and neglect, according to resolutions the Legislature will consider.
The Bonadio Group, a large accounting and consulting firm with 10 offices in New York, Texas and Vermont and more than 800 employees, was repeatedly recommended to the Legislature, according to Weatherup, as the only such firm trained by OCFS in the intricacies and regulations of county departments of social services. Bonadio will conduct a study of the Oswego County DSS, particularly with respect to its CPS division and make recommendations to the Legislature on how to improve the department. Bonadio’s consulting fee for this study is $115,000.
The Legislature has also retained attorney Scott Iseman, Saratoga Springs, to investigate the county’s handling of Statewide Central Register referrals made in relation to the case and death of Jordan. Iseman’s fee for such an investigation is $31,300. His report is due within 120 days.
Neither the Bonadio Group nor Scott Iseman would comment on anything to do with their study or investigation.
The investigation would also evaluate the department’s handling of other cases of children dying, according to the resolution. It would provide the Legislature a review of “trends, where its strengths and weaknesses are and identify areas for improvement,” according to the resolution.
The state may reimburse some of the cost of the investigation.
DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord has issued a statement acknowledging the mistakes but also defending her department.
“The Department takes full responsibility for not verifying and assuring medical needs were being met,” Alvord wrote. “But first and foremost, it is important to remember that Jordan’s mother and stepfather were responsible for his care.”
Johnson Newspapers reporter Randy Pellis contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.