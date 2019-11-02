OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Prevention Coalition is receiving $125,000 in Drug-Free Communities Support Program money to help prevent substance abuse in the county.
Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus, announced Oct. 31 that $375,000 in federal money for community organizations focused on addressing youth substance abuse in Central New York.
This award is from the Office of National Drug Control Policy as part of their Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program.
The Syracuse Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition and Cayuga County Drug-Free Community Coalition also are receiving $125,000 each.
“I applaud the Office of National Drug Control Policy for providing community organizations in Central New York with the necessary funds to reduce drug abuse,” Katko said. “Serving as a federal prosecutor for more than 20 years, I have seen countless young lives destroyed as a result of drug abuse, and, during my time in Congress I’ve heard countless stories from parents who have tragically lost loved ones to the heroin and synthetic drug epidemic plaguing our region. This funding will go a long way to help support the efforts of local organizations who work on the front lines every day to help prevent drug use and treat addiction.”
The Drug-Free Communities Support Program, created by the Drug-Free Communities Act of 1997, is the nation’s leading effort to mobilize communities to prevent youth substance use. Directed by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, the Drug-Free Communities Support Program provides grants to community coalitions to strengthen the infrastructure among local partners to create and sustain a reduction in local youth substance use.
The Drug-Free Communities Support Program provides grants of up to $625,000 over five years to community coalitions that facilitate youth and adult participation at the community level in local youth drug use prevention efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.