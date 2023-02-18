Oswego power facility aims to build solar farm

Oswego Harbor Power, LLC is seen just west of Breitbeck Park. Randy Pellis/Oswego County News

OSWEGO — Oswego Harbor Power is looking at building a 25 megawatt solar farm in the town of Oswego on a rather large tract of land between Ridge and Rathburn roads.

Spokesman for Eastern Generation Matt Schwall referred to it as “the existing South Tank Farm at Oswego, which would be taken down. It’s an inactive oil storage tank yard.”

