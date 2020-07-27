OSWEGO — The Oswego County Historical Society will host a “Landmark Fundraiser Lawn Sale” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the historic Richardson-Bates House Museum, 135 East Third St.
Monthly events, including many programs and fundraisers, are carefully scheduled each year, according to organizers.
The main fundraiser of the year has been the annual silent auction that provides the general operating support and capital campaign projects to preserve the museum.
The capital campaign project this year was the restoration of the 150-year-old granite stone retaining wall that is in dire need of repair.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, it was necessary to take all precautions and cancel the 2020 Silent Auction that was originally scheduled in April.
Members of the board of trustees and auction committee said they greatly appreciate the generous sponsorships of the event and quality items donated for it.
The auction committee recently devised a new and fresh way to celebrate the contributions of the supportive community.
For more information, contact the museum at 315-343-1342 or by email at ochs@rbhousemuseum.org.
For regular updates and information, visit the website at www.rbhousemuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.