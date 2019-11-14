Jefferson County has experienced six confirmed overdose deaths so far in 2019.
That number seemingly started to rise in the last month with an additional 10 possible overdose deaths, five reported in October and five in November. Those deaths are currently awaiting toxicology confirmation, according to a release from the Jefferson County Public Health Service.
The department is waiting for emergency department and hospitalization data from all area hospitals to confirm levels of visits and admissions to these facilities, according to Stephen A. Jennings, public information officer for the Jefferson County Public Health Service.
According to the same release, the service, as well as the Alliance for Better Communities, want to remind the public of available community resources, which are as follows:
Anchor Recovery Center of NNY: (315) 836-3460
Credo Community Center for Treatment of Addictions: (315) 788-1530
ACR Health: (315) 785-8222
Samaritan Addiction Services: (315) 779-5060
Samaritan Medical Center - Social Worker on Call: (315) 785-4516
Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
Northern Regional Center for Independent Living: (315) 785-8703 business hours; and (315) 785-8708 nights and weekends
Mobile Crisis Jefferson County: (315) 782-2327
Hope Line: 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text 46736
Community members can contact Credo, ACR Health or the Anchor Recovery Center to receive Naloxone training and free kits.
Members of the public, under the state’s 911 Good Samaritan Law, can call 911 without fear of arrest if they are having a drug or alcohol overdose that requires emergency medical care, or if they witness someone overdosing.
Additional information about the situation will be forthcoming.
(1) comment
First of all my prayers to all 10 and their families, I can’t imagine the pain you must feel.
Secondly, I’d love to see the data how many of these people tried to get relief and instead got treated like a worthless junkie. There’s a reason people are so addicted, good hard working people. I get there is a problem, but the solution is making everyone feel like a seeker because they have pain. Or refusing drugs because a person with real pain and serious injuries is now addicted to what he/she was given to help. That’s why it gets to this level people are buying pills, self medicating because you don’t want to have to explain why you prescribed any controlled substance. Leaving a person in pain and agony is not good patient care, and that is not the answer. Hey providers you did this, you can’t abandon people to save paperwork. Wake up!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.