WATERTOWN — The owner of a downtown pawn shop who was accused of firing a handgun in his business last September pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Cengiz Gulbay, 45, who owns Cash4Gold at 132 Court St., was arraigned in a Jefferson County courtroom on Tuesday.
City police initially charged him with two counts each of second-degree menacing with a weapon and second-degree reckless endangerment and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all class A misdemeanors.
He was accused of firing a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun near Sheena Covell and Kahlil Covell on Sept. 19, 2018.
He remains free on $1,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 28.
In other cases before Judge Kim Martusewicz on Tuesday:
Roger D. Brogdon, 30, Watertown, was arraigned on a charge of first-degree burglary. He was remanded to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $20,000 bail.
No other information was available on the case.
Brandon R. Barrick, 21, Dover, Del., was sentenced to two six-month conditional discharges, fined $300 and ordered to pay a $120 surcharge after pleading guilty to counts of disorderly conduct.
In April, he was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
Police charge that Mr. Barrick possessed an unregistered Glock 19 firearm and a handgun magazine capable of holding 15 rounds.
