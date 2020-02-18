WATERTOWN — Two men face charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in goods from White’s Lumber on North Rutland Street in July.
City police arrested Tyshaun J. Driver, 31, and Thomas R. Riley, 50, and charged each with felony third-degree grand larceny and second-degree forgery on Feb. 11.
The arrests stemmed from a larceny investigation on July 15 at White’s Lumber, 231 N. Rutland St. Police said Mr. Driver, of 207 Wealtha Ave., Apt. 649D, stole $3,180 in goods from the store, while Mr. Riley, of 120 Stone Drive, Apt. 107, Black River, stole $9,782 in goods. Both allegedly forged the name of a credit account holder to steal the goods.
Both Mr. Driver and Mr. Riley were arraigned in City Court and released on their own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.