MASSENA — Town officials plan to welcome Jonathan “Jonny” Gustafson back from the 2022 Winter Olympics in style.
Massena Town Councilor Thomas C. Miller said he wants to put a parade together when Mr. Gustafson returns to Massena. His father, Eric J. Gustafson, said his son is now in Lake Placid.
The 24-year-old finished 19th in the singles luge race at the Beijing Games, 5.211 total seconds behind Germany’s Johannes Ludwig, who took gold in the Feb. 5 final event with a cumulative time of 3 minutes, 48.735 seconds, over four runs.
“We want to say congratulations to Olympian Jonny Gustafson for putting Massena on the map in the 2022 Winter Olympics, 19th in this world competition,” Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said during last week’s town board meeting.
A banner had been hung downtown wishing Mr. Gustafson the best as he headed to China. That banner will be presented to the family.
“Thank you so much,” said his father, the attorney for the town of Massena. “I can’t tell you how much support this community has meant to our family and to Jonny in particular. He represented Massena with absolute pride and gratefulness. The support has been unimaginable.”
Mrs. Bellor said it was so exciting that she watched the race more than once on television.
“I think there’s one more step to this … When Jonny gets back, I think it’s appropriate for us to do a parade for him,” Mr. Miller said, adding that he thinks the community would support a small event through downtown. “Hopefully you recognize that it did put us on the map. Only a very small percentage of people in this world make the Olympics.”
“I think that would be great,” Mrs. Bellor said.
The town attorney said he would keep the board informed about his son’s return.
“We’re hoping to get him back home here pretty soon, so I’ll let you know,” he said.
Mr. Gustafson competed in hockey as a child and then picked up luge at age 11 after attending a USA Luge Slider Search event. When he had to decide between the two sports, he chose luge.
While attending Massena Central High School, Mr. Gustafson was on the USA Junior National Luge “C” team and served as a forerunner for a World Cup race in Lake Placid in 2013.
He is the first Massena slider in a Winter Olympics since Patrick Martin, who competed in the 1948 and 1952 Games and was part of a gold-medal winning, four-man bobsled team in 1948. He won two silver medals in bobsled in 1952.
The most recent Olympian from Massena in any sport was men’s hockey player Tom Hurley, who played at Clarkson University and was part of the 1968 Olympic hockey team in Grenoble, France.
