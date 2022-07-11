WATERTOWN — Three City Council members agreed Monday night to pursue replacing the Flynn poo…
WATERTOWN — Monday turned out to be a hot, sunny day in the north country, which drew people to Watertown’s water attractions.
Two of the water attractions — Thompson Park’s splash pad and the Steve D. Alteri Municipal Swimming Pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds — were busy with people looking to cool off from the summer sun.
The Thompson Park pool was closed Monday.
The city’s third pool, the William J. Flynn pool complex at North Elementary School, has been closed for the past two summers.
The city hired C&S Companies, Syracuse, to assess the Flynn pool and in a 48-page engineering report provided to the city, the firm has suggested either replacing the pool and updating the bathhouse at a cost of $4.13 million, or repairing the pool and bathhouse at an estimated cost of $2.913 million.
The City Council on Monday night resumed discussion of the Flynn pool and the C&S firm’s recommendations.
Some residents would like to see the pool reopened due to convenience and community investment.
“We actually live over by Leray Street so it’d be easier instead of having to travel all the way over here,” Dwayne Sullivan said Monday at the Alteri pool on the city’s west side.
Phoebus Lazaridis, who moved to Watertown in April 2017, said that on days when his family can’t get to a state park, they go to the city’s pools instead.
Mr. Lazaridis also said that he would be open to having the Flynn pool reopened.
“The way I look at it — the more opportunities kids have to go and have a safe environment to enjoy themselves, especially while the weather’s good, why not?” he said. “I’m all about investment into the community.”
Mr. Lazaridis said that he and the children were going to go to the Thompson Park pool, but since it was closed Monday, they went to the Alteri pool.
Larissa Blake brought her children and her nephew to the splash pad at Thompson Park Monday.
She said that she used to go to the Flynn pool when she was a kid and would be in favor of the pool reopening and would bring her children and her nephew to the pool.
Aaron Naklick said that he probably wouldn’t bring his children to the Flynn pool if it opened because the splash pad is better suited for his youngsters who can’t swim yet, and because Thompson Park is closer to where he works.
“We probably would just come here because it’s close by our work,” he said. “And our kids are not able to swim yet, they’re a little small, so this is kind of cute and safe and nice for them, especially on days like today.”
Lauren Lutz at the splash pad said she would not be in favor of the Flynn pool opening.
“I mean they spent so much money on (the Thompson Park pool) that’s never open, so who’s to say that (the Flynn) pool is never going to be open either?” she said. “It’s kind of a waste of taxpayers’ money at this point.”
She went on to say that she has a pool in Sackets Harbor so she wouldn’t bring her child to the Flynn pool. She said going to the splash pad was a “spur of the moment” decision.
“She wanted to go to the playground, we had her swimsuit, so that’s why we’re here,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.