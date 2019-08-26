The Peebles department stores in both Ogdensburg and Gouverneur plan to close early next year, but reopen under a new brand name.
Following the close-out sales and remodeling, the stores will become Gordmans stores, an off-price retailer similar to TJ Maxx that offers a variety of merchandise at lower prices than most department stores.
Large “store closing” banners hang outside the Ogdensburg store at 701 Canton St. and the Gouverneur store, 471 E. Main St. Much of the merchandise is 40 percent off.
Stage Stores Inc., Houston, Texas, is the parent company for both Peebles and Gordmans.
“Stage has been converting a number of its Peebles stores because consumers are responding positively to Gordmans’ off-price offerings,” said Blakely Graham, brand publicity manager for Stage Stores.
Founded more than a century ago, she said Gordmans has fresh merchandise arriving weekly, providing customers with a variety of popular name brand apparel, home décor, footwear, gifts, accessories, fragrances and more.
Stage is also closing its Peebles store in Malone as part of an overall corporate restructuring in which 70 to 80 stores the company owns being converted to Gordmans department stores, according to Chain Store Age, a monthly magazine that covers the retail sector.
Stage also plans to close 40 to 60 under performing stores permanently, the magazine reported.
Ms. Graham said the conversions from Peebles to Gordmans take less than two weeks.
All current Peebles employees will be offered jobs at Gordmans and additional people will be hired during job fairs early next year, he said.
More details will be provided as the plans progress, he said.
Gordmans was founded in Omaha, Neb. and now has 141 retail stores in 22 states.\
