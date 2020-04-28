WASHINGTON — Top Democratic leaders spoke with union workers on a conference call Tuesday to outline their demands that aid for state and local governments be included in the latest economic stimulus package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
House Speaker Nancy P. Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., met with Lee Saunders, president of the public-service workers’ union AFSCME, and three workers and union members on a press call Tuesday afternoon.
Ms. Pelosi and Sen. Schumer urged Congress to include in the upcoming economic stimulus package aid for state and local governments that have been hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak.
“Governors and mayors, Republicans and Democrats, are crying out for support,” Ms. Pelosi said, adding that some claim if aid for state and local governments is not provided in the package, it could lead to layoffs, budget cuts and elimination of services “at the same time that they are being called on to help lead the fight against the pandemic.”
Maryland Gov. Larry J. Hogan, chair of the National Governors Association, has also called on the federal government to provide aid to state governments, Pelosi said.
“Yet, (Senate Majority) Leader (Mitch) McConnell has said the states should go bankrupt, and we are not writing a check to send out to states to allow them to finance mistakes they have made,” Ms. Pelosi said. “Really? Really?”
Sen. McConnell, R-Ky., suggested that states facing huge public employee pension debts be offered the opportunity to file for bankruptcy, which they are now prohibited from doing.
The aid, Ms. Pelosi said on the conference call, would go toward responding to the coronavirus health crisis, and to assist states that have experienced substantial revenue loss due to the pandemic.
The stimulus package should ensure states can continue to pay public workers such as nurses, social workers, sanitation workers, transit workers, mental-health providers and the like, she said.
President Donald J. Trump initially backed the idea of providing federal aid to states, but on Monday questioned whether federal taxpayers should provide money to “poorly run” states and cities run by Democrats.
“Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help?” Mr. Trump asked on Twitter.
Sen. Schumer on Tuesday pledged that he and Ms. Pelosi would ensure substantial aid is provided to state and local governments in the next stimulus package.
“We are going to make sure, absolutely sure, that a robust state and local appropriation is made in the CARES II bill,” Sen. Schumer said, referring to the federal economic stimulus package currently being negotiated in Washington. “We need it, our country needs it, everyone needs it. It’s amazing, with how important this is, and for all the people who are doing such vital jobs for our country, that Leader McConnell would show how out of touch he is when he suggested that we should let the states that are being crushed by the coronavirus go bankrupt.”
Should states declare bankruptcy, it would lead to “hundreds of thousands of vital state and local government employees — nurses, health workers, correction officers, sanitation workers and so many others — being fired or furloughed. What did they do? Leader McConnell is suggesting that they should lose their jobs,” Sen. Schumer said.
The states’ response to the coronavirus has led to both high expenses and losses in revenue, he added.
“Cities and states have incurred huge COVID expenses. Because they are doing the right thing with social distancing, they are not getting revenue,” Sen. Schumer said. “We need two things — we need a large increase in funding for state and local governments, big and small, and we need to make sure that they can use this money to make up for lost revenues.”
Lee Saunders, president of AFSCME — a national union that represents 1.4 million public-service workers — said supporting state and local governments in the face of the pandemic helps frontline workers.
“State and local aid means schools are strong, it means trash gets picked up, it means the streets and roads get fixed, it means clean water comes out of the tap, and it means that when you call 911, an ambulance shows up on time,” Mr. Saunders said. “That’s what state and local aid means, and every American must know that.”
“We cannot beat this pandemic and reopen our economy if these frontline workers are thanked with pink slips,” Mr. Saunders said.
U.S. Rep. Antonio R. Delgado, D-19, did not participate in the conference call but said Monday during a COVID-19 telephone town hall with AARP members that he agrees with Sen. Schumer and Ms. Pelosi.
Congress has passed four bills to address the novel coronavirus to date. The next bill must focus on funding state and local governments, which Delgado said cannot reopen their economy without federal assistance.
“Because of the shortage of tax revenue, our county and town officials are having a hard time maintaining their ability provide services,” Mr. Delgado said of supporting police, firefighters, teachers and other essential areas. “It’s critical that at the federal level we support the state and local governments.”
Mr. Delgado disagreed with Sen. McConnell’s sentiments and said the House must lead the Senate with the next piece of legislation.
“The House is controlled by Democrats...we need to lead out of the House and pass a bill that says, ‘Here’s a benchmark. Here’s what needs to happen for our state and local governments,’ and put it in their hands,” Mr. Delgado said. “And continue to beat the drum with laser-like focus. As our state and local governments are falling off a fiscal cliff...this is one of the most important issues.”
Congress’ last bill, known as coronavirus 3.5, added $310 billion to the nation’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and loan forgiveness for small businesses and included provisions to ensure funds were not going to larger companies. A large number of companies inappropriately accessed PPP funding, Mr. Delgado said, and have two weeks to return their loans to the U.S. Treasury.
Passed last week, the legislation also included $25 billion to ramp up the nation’s testing capacity, $75 billion for hospitals, $600 million for community health centers and $225 million for rural health clinics, Mr. Delgado said.
The state Association of Counties released a statement Tuesday calling on President Trump, Sen. Schumer, Ms. Pelosi, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve T. Mnuchin, New York’s congressional delegation and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to provide direct emergency funding to counties as federal leaders start negotiations for the nation’s fourth COVID-19 relief package.
States across the nation are anticipating financial gaps from delayed or greatly decreased tax revenue caused by the pandemic. New York expects a $13 billion to $15 billion budget shortfall, and could cut state spending to school districts, hospitals and local governments by up to 20 percent, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has said over the last two weeks.
“Local governments are teetering on the edge of a fiscal cliff as demands for services rise and economic activity is at a standstill,” Association of Counties President John Marren said. “Counties are the foot soldiers in the war against COVID-19 and without direct federal support, they’ll be running out of the resources necessary to continue the fight.”
Recent projections show an estimated 23.7 percent loss in motor vehicle and parts dealers, a loss of gas stations by 18 percent, a 23.9 percent loss in department stores and up to 50 percent reduction in clothing and accessory businesses, which represent large contributions to county sales tax revenue, according to the association.
“County governments are facing an unprecedented perfect fiscal storm as severe revenue loss and high demand for social service programs are threatening to overwhelm county governments interfering with our efforts to combat COVID-19,” Association of Counties Executive Director Stephen Acquario said. “Without help from the federal government in the form of direct aid to local governments, counties simply won’t be able to provide the essential services that are crucial to stopping the virus and reopening our communities.”
Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
