Pence says he’d consider testifying to Jan. 6 panel

Churchgoers look on as former Vice President Mike Pence speaks Wednesday at Florence Baptist Temple about abortion restrictions in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. (Jason Lee/The Sun News/TNS)

 Jason Lee

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he would give “due consideration” to testifying before the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and criticized Republicans for attacking the FBI over the search of Donald Trump’s Florida home.

Speaking at a “Politics & Eggs” forum in New Hampshire on Wednesday, Pence was asked whether he would agree to appear before the committee and said, “If there was an invitation to participate, I would consider it.” But he also said it would be unusual for a former vice president to be called before Congress.

