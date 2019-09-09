LOWVILLE — Telephone service around Lewis and southern Jefferson counties disrupted when Frontier Communications’ microwave tower was hit by lightning during a storm last week was reported as “fully restored” by the company on Sunday evening.
According to information provided by the company’s Corporate Communications and External Affairs Vice President Javier Mendoza, while the area’s telecommunications are running again, technicians will continue to be available “to address any isolated customer or system issues that may result from the lightning strike’s disruptive effect.
By the end of the business day on Friday, 75 percent of the phone service lost had been restored, however some entities, like the county offices and Beaver River Central School, still rang “busy” for incoming calls, likely because, Mr. Mendoza said, internal boards and networks may have needed to be reset.
Frontier personnel worked closely with Lewis County General Hospital to restore their service as the first priority after the situation began on Wednesday, and it was functioning again by Friday morning.
Mr. Mendoza had described the restorations as “progressive” as equipment was replaced and systems “brought back online.”
The outage impacted about 2,700 Frontier phone lines.
Customers that are still having problems with their service should call 1-800-921-8101
The storm that caused the outage also produced a lightning hit on a wind turbine blade in the Copenhagen Wind Farm that left about a quarter of the blade attached to the turbine; that has yet to be repaired.
