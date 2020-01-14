MARTINSBURG — Two people escaped safely, but two pets were lost in a fire Tuesday morning at 6703 B Arthur Road.
All of the belongings of the rental home’s residents were destroyed by the blaze.
According to a Lewis County Fire and Emergency Management news release, the trailer was engulfed by the time the Martinsburg Volunteer Fire Department arrived after the 9:38 a.m. alarm sounded.
The Lowville Volunteer Fire Department, village police, Lewis County Search and Rescue, county Search and Origins, the Sheriff’s Department and the American Red Cross assisted at the scene.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
