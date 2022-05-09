Latest News
- Local colleges: Three St. Lawrence County lacrosse teams gear up for NCAA D-III tourneys
- Massena Central School Board signs intermunicipal agreement for school resource officer
- Photo: Bridge reinforcements
- Photo: Spring in their step
- Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Jefferson County throughout April
- Photo: Ready for the river
- Contour Airlines in negotiations to be new air carrier at Ogdensburg airport
- Local auto racing: Wolves’ Coachman takes season debut race at Evans Mills
Do you recycle plastic in your household?
Only 5% to 6% of the 46 million tons of plastic waste generated annually in the U.S. gets recycled, a big dip from the last estimate of nearly 9% just a few years ago, according to a new study by Beyond Plastics and the Last Beach Cleanup, two environmental groups.
You voted:
Most Popular
-
Man who testified as psychological expert in St. Lawrence County Family Court is not licensed psychologist
-
Fire destroys summer home on Murray Isle; no injuries reported
-
Mom’s flower bulbs lead to blooming business in Lewis County
-
Theresa residents concerned about aggressive dogs in their neighborhoods
-
Canada considering tax on foreign-owned properties; U.S. officials opposed
Classifieds
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- FOR SALE
- LEVELING OF: trailers, sheds, porches, decks & garages. Floor joists
- CLEAN FIREWOOD logs 28-32 face cords per load, local deliveries.
- GERMAN SHEPHERD pups, $550/each. 315-742-7872, 315-854-7706
- 2018 CRUSADER 5TH wheel, 35ft, made by Forest River.
- MOTORCYCLES WANTED *BEFORE 1985*
- WANTED OLD BARBIES
- MITSUBISHI 2010 Eclipse Spyder Sport model convertible, w/subwoofers, new brakes
- HAY FOR Sale- Large Square Bales, Dry. 2nd Cutting $50/bale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.