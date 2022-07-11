A doe and two fawns could be seen huddling together July 5 after crossing Soft Maple Road in the town of Croghan.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Hillary appealing Fourth Amendment lawsuit against village of Potsdam, police officials
- Majority of Watertown City Council wants new Flynn pool
- C&S Companies recommendations for Watertown’s Flynn pool
- Parents talk pros and cons of reopening Watertown’s Flynn pool
- Ogdensburg Council approves demo of condemned homes, properties for auction
- Lewis County businesses awarded combined $180,000 in microenterprise grants
- Canton Village Park’s tree and accessibility projects complete
- Beetle release planned to counter invasive wetland plant
Most Popular
-
$80 million event center proposed for town of Watertown
-
New gun rules stoke blowback, could have unintended consequences for Adirondack residents
-
School resource officer negotiations intertwined with Lewis County recreation trail patrol
-
Man from New York gets scathing obituary: ‘Father to many and a dad to none’
-
Watertown man cited with DWI following early Saturday morning crash
Classifieds
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
- Buildings Jacked & Leveled Houses, barns, camps, trailers. All types
- LEVELING OF: trailers, sheds, porches, decks & garages. Floor joists
- 111 - AAA ABES
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- BORDER COLLIE/BLUE Heeler pups. Good cattle dogs or pets, $100/ea.
- BOSTON TERRIER x Olde Boston Bull Dogge Puppies, medium size
- ESKIMO SPITZ puppies are ready to meet their new owners!
- FARM & Family. Cattle Dog / Border Collie-Shepherd mix.
- YAMAHA MAJESTY 2005 400cc, Scooter- in EC, 7,639 miles, reg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.