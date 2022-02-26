WATERTOWN -- Recently stationed at Fort Drum, Brian J. Seney and his sons came to the north country from sunny California, though home has never been one place for too long with Fort Drum being Brian’s seventh relocation.
Since his early days in the Army, he said he has hoped to serve with the 10th Mountain Division, knowing nothing of the snow but looking for adventure and new experiences with his boys.
“When I was just a little private,” Brian said, gesturing as though he was no more than 3 feet tall when he enlisted, “my lieutenant told me to come to 10th Mountain and from that day forward — 16 years later — I’ve been making my way here. This is the greatest place on Earth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.