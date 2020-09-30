Fall foliage peaks early

Winds of a changing weather system begin to scatter falling leaves on Tuesday morning as a school bus travels up North Main Street in Norwood. According to I Love New York’s Fall Foliage Report, the changing leaves in the north country and Adirondack regions are at their peak this week. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

