Artist Sara E. Lynch works on a mural depicting the underwater ecosystem of the Raquette River — including native fish and plant species and the invasive milfoil plant — on Wednesday at the Potsdam Public Museum. The museum’s new exhibit, opening in July, will feature the Raquette River and the history of how the community interacts with it. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
