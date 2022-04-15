Kitty coaxed out from under car

Concerned citizens sprang into action Friday when a cat ran underneath a car stopped at stop sign at the West Union Street intersection with Route 812 in Heuvelton. After a bit of coaxing the cat was retrieved unharmed.  Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

