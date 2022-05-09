Spring in their step

Elder Kayden C. Mikami, center, a missionary from Utah with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, plays a round of spike ball with fellow missionaries, from left, Elders Joshua L. Larson, Carsen J. Cooper and Derek P. Stengel. They were taking advantage of the warm, sunny weather on their off-day Monday afternoon at the fairgrounds’ Bicentennial Park in Watertown. Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s and 80s this week with sunshine in the forecast, ideal weather for ringing in the summer season as Memorial Day fast approaches. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry
