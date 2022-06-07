The approaching ‘Thunder’

The Canadian Steamship Line bulk carrier Thunder Bay passes the village of Clayton on Saturday evening on its way upriver. It was

scheduled to arrive

at the port of Thunder Bay on Lake Superior on Wednesday. Chris Brock/Watertown Daily Times

The Canadian Steamship Line bulk carrier Thunder Bay passes the village of Clayton on Saturday evening on its way upriver. It was scheduled to arrive at the port of Thunder Bay on Lake Superior on Wednesday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.