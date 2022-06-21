Shipwatchers gather on the shore of the St. Lawrence River at Coles Creek Campground on Tuesday to watch the Spanish galleon Nao Santa Maria pass en route to the Tall Ships Festival in Brockville, Ontario, which will be held from Friday to Sunday.
PHOTOS: A peek into history on the high seas
- Photos by Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
