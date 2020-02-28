0229_wdj_snow_SS1.JPG
Mike March, of Watertown, uses a snowblower to clear his driveway on South Hamilton Street on Friday morning. He said he had been out snowblowing earlier Friday morning. He blew about a foot of snow from his driveway before giving up until the snow let up. He was back out around noon when he said he’s blown about another foot of snow. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

A thick blanket of snow began covering the north country late Thursday, stopping briefly Friday morning before picking back up in full force around 6 a.m.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, the heavy snow fall had ceased, but residents were left with feet of snow to dig out from.

Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties are under a blizzard warning issued by the National Weather Service. Read more about it here.

The snow is expected to pick back up later in the day Friday and will continue into Saturday. According to Weather.com, multiple bands of heavy lake-effect snow developed “as a low-pressure system funnels cold west to northwesterly winds across the Great Lakes.”

“One lake snowband in particular was over 500 miles long, picking up moisture from Lakes Superior, Huron and Ontario, hammering areas from southern Ontario, Canada, to New York’s Tug Hill Plateau, the National Weather Service in Gaylord, Michigan, noted.”

In Watertown, Mike March was seen snowblowing out front of his home on South Hamilton Street alongside almost a dozen other residents. He said he had been out snowblowing earlier Friday morning, but the snow just kept coming down. He blew about a foot of snow from his driveway before giving up until the snow let up. He was back out around noon when he said he’s blown about another foot of snow.

Here are photos from around the north country, from both our staff photographers and readers of the Times:

0229_wdj_snow_SS2.JPG
A bulldozer moves loads of snow from the Salmon Run Mall parking lot in Watertown on Friday morning. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0229_wdj_snow_SS4.JPG
A white Dodge Journey sits vacant with its flashers blinking Friday morning at the corner of Gotham Street and Thompson Boulevard in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0228_wdj_blizzard_el0002.jpeg
A man operates a snow blower to clear snow off of a sidewalk near Garland City Beer Works in Watertown on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
IMG_7543.JPG

Lacey Babcock, left, and Jaden Babcock lay out in the snow while wearing bathing suits Friday in Belleville. Photo submitted by Lori Babcock
IMG_7544.JPG
Two dogs, Buddy, left, Pepper, right, look out onto the snow around the Carthage-Champion area off of 126 on Friday morning. Photo submitted by April Tyler
0229_wdj_snow_SS3.JPG
A car sits stuck in snow Friday morning outside of Whistler’s Tavern on Public Square in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
IMG_7553.JPG
“When it’s a blizzard, but you’re out of chocolate milk.” Helen, 3, plays out in the snow Friday in Theresa. Photo submitted by her mom Sarah Vada
IMG_7548.JPG
Alivia Ondrasek, 2, and dog Bailee stand by a pile of snow on Friday in Rodman taller than both of them. Photo submitted by Kaycee Ondrasek
IMG_7545.JPG
Snow in Carthage on Friday morning. Photo submitted by Rob Ieppert
0228_wdj_blizzard_el0001.jpeg
A man pushes a car back into a parking space outside of Riverview Apartments in Watertown on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0229_wdj_snow_SS5.JPG
The entrance to Spook Hill Bar & Grill in Adams sits coated in snow on Friday morning. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0229_wdj_snow_SS6.JPG
A red Jeep sits buried in snow Friday morning in the parking lot of Spook Hill Bar & Grill in Adams. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0229_wdj_snow_SS8.JPG
The view of an unplowed road in Watertown, looking onto South Hamilton Street in the distance Friday morning. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0228_wdj_blizzard_el0004.jpeg
A man operates a snow blower to clear snow off of a sidewalk near Garland City in Watertown on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
IMG_7547.JPG
Oink the miniature horse stands out in the snow Friday morning in Chaumont. Photo submitted by Sarah Kingery
0229_wdj_snow_SS9.JPG
Cars sit encased in snow Friday morning in a parking lot along Arsenal Street in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0229_wdj_snow_SS7.JPG
A bulldozer moves loads of snow from the Salmon Run Mall parking lot in Watertown on Friday morning. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
IMG_7546.JPG
beagle dog making her path outside in the snow in Star Lake this week. Photo submitted by Kendall LeRoux Daniels
IMG_4990.jpeg
People work together to push a car out of the intersection of Sherman and Pratt streets in Watertown on Friday morning. A blizzard continues to rage throughout the north country Friday. Alec Johnson/Watertown Daily Times
0228_wdj_blizzard_el0005.jpeg
A pedestrian walks down Howk Street in Watertown on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
IMG_7549.JPG
A stuck truck on Friday morning at the Adams Center-Kellogg Hill exit on I-81. Photo submitted by Patricia Linn
IMG_7550.JPG
Snow on Fort Drum on Friday morning. Photo submitted by Leah Goins Flint
IMG_7551.JPG
JayLen, 2, walks up the stairs of Maywood Apartments in Watertown on Friday morning. Photo submitted by his mom Cassandra Carter-Brown
IMG_3524.jpeg
A look down the street near Riverview Apartments in Watertown on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

Multimedia Manager

Sydney is the multimedia manager for Northern New York Newspapers. She handles all things photo, video and digital content related. Originally from the suburbs of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she has made the north country her home away from home.

