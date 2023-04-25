Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Special Sections & Promotions
Spring High School Previews
Latest News
- PHOTOS: Clarkson crew getting ready to row
- College roundup: Clarkson posts dominating softball sweep over SUNY Canton
- Hockey tape supplier plans expansion of plant at Jefferson County Corporate Park
- High school girls basketball: Hammond’s Kenyon named Class D Player of Year as all-state team selected
- Online auction to benefit steeple repair at historic West Martinsburg church
- Potsdam Holiday Fund Endowment seeks contributions to allow program to grow
- Shoe drive to aid people worldwide
- State police charge Massena man with criminal mischief
Most Popular
Classifieds
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
- 111 - AAA ABES
- ATTENTION FIRE Depts. and Anyone, taking orders for fresh caught
- BORDER COLLIE Heeler mix, 8 months old, male, all shots
- SWITCH AND save up to $250/year on your talk, text
- BELTONE HEARING Aids. Voted #1 Hearing Care Retailer. Rechargeable. Weather
- DIRECTV FOR $79.99/mo for 12 months with CHOICE Package. Watch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.