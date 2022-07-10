Kilts, bagpipes, Scottish dancing and feats of strength were all part of the Hammond Historical Museum’s fourth Scottish Festival on Saturday.
Created in 2018 to mark the bicentennial of the first Scottish settlers in Hammond, the festival has become a yearly fundraiser for the museum.
Activities and entertainment included a Highland game competition, Celtic music groups, Scottish dancers, clan representatives, unique craft vendors, weaving and blacksmithing demonstrations, a Scottish baking contest, a small petting zoo and a kids obstacle course.
This year’s Highland games were called “Battle of the Ages” and were organized by Daven Brigham, a Highland games champion from Carthage. Ten men and women from across the U.S. competed in the caber toss and Scottish hammers and other events.
The Highland games were sponsored by Price Chopper Supermarkets, Impact Nutrition and Dark Island Spirits.
