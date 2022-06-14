For more than 30 years, the Potsdam Elks Lodge 2074 has placed flags in the heart of Potsdam from sunrise to sunset on flag-flying holidays.

Honoring Old Glory

Potsdam Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Sheila Guerin loads 100 American flags into the bed of a truck Tuesday. The flags were to line sections of Main, Market and Elm streets for Flag Day. For more than 30 years, the Potsdam Elks Lodge 2074 has placed flags in the heart of Potsdam from sunrise to sunset on flag-flying holidays. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
