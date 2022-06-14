For more than 30 years, the Potsdam Elks Lodge 2074 has placed flags in the heart of Potsdam from sunrise to sunset on flag-flying holidays.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- UPDATE: Missing Massena teen found
- Perkins, Beary to face off in Republican primary for St. Lawrence County District 7 seat
- FDRHPO, Mountain Lakes to merge EMS program agencies
- Opposing Assembly candidates endorsed by Jefferson County’s two sitting assemblymen
- Movie under the stars set for June 25 at Alcoa Field in Massena
- Public Square block parties return after pandemic absence
- Massena hosting new fishing tournament this summer
- PHOTOS: Honoring Old Glory on Flag Day
Most Popular
-
Long-abandoned Carleton Island Villa under contract to sell
-
After 20 years, Lewis County again trying to change railroad tracks to trails, this time by eminent domain
-
Paramount sued for releasing ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ without copyright license
-
UPDATE: Missing Massena teen found
-
Authorities investigate apparent social media gun threat toward Case Middle School
Classifieds
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- WE BUY & Sell All Types of Cattle. Call Lewie
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
- AUCTION PREVIEWS Sat June 11th Several Estates Carthage, NY Johnson
- INEXPENSIVE SALES. Starting at $3,995. �1998 Fisher 24ft Pontoon boat
- FOR SALE *JD
- DIVORCE $389
- Wheels For Wishes benefiting Make-A-Wish Northeast New York. Your Car
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.