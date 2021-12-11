WATERTOWN — More than 50 kids got $200 each to go with a first responder to Walmart and buy Christmas gifts during this year’s Shop with a Cop event.
Emergency vehicles flooded the Walmart parking lot on Route 3 Saturday morning. Officers, firefighters, dispatchers, EMS personnel and other first responders were paired with a child to go shopping for their Christmas gifts. More than a dozen departments were represented at the event. Even though the kids were shopping for themselves, many could be heard picking out gifts for their friends or relatives. The event is made possible by donations from local businesses and individuals.
