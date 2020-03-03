0220_wds_Dog Ski_cl.jpg
Ethan Francey catches his balance as his dog Milli makes an unexpected dash down a cross-country trail at Higley Flow State Park in Colton on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Our favorite photos from February 2020, as curated by the Watertown Daily Times and NNY360 visuals staff. 

0202_wdj_moto_EL_0001.JPG
A racer flies through the air after riding off of a small hill during the 2020 Eastern Snocross Tour at Oswego County Fairgrounds in Sandy Creek on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0202_spt_CU vs Brown_cl2.jpg
Clarkson’s Grant Cooper is airborne as he moves the puck in the offensive zone on Saturday, February 1, 2020 as Brown’s Alec Mehr follows the play in the second period. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0204_wds_winter-carnival_SS3.JPG
Seen from a small window cut in the ice, dozens of people walk around inside the Winter Carnival ice palace Saturday afternoon, February 1, 2020 in Saranac Lake. The annual Winter Carnival will continue in the Adirondacks through next weekend. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0206_wds_Satterlee in Snow_cl.jpg
A snow sculpture of SUNY Potsdam’s Satterlee Hall sits on display in the academic quad in front of Satterlee Hall on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Students in SUNY Potsdam’s 3D design class took advantage of the abundance of a medium and built snow sculptures on campus. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0207_wdj_fire-and-ice_SS1.JPG
TJ Neary uses a chainsaw to carve a fishing lure out of ice Thursday afternoon, February 6, 2020 in preparation for the weekend’s Fire & Ice Celebration at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton. The event kicked off Thursday evening and will continue throughout the weekend from 5 to 9 p.m. each day. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0208_wdj_snow_SS1.JPG
Austin Booth, 10, of Watertown, flings snow while shoveling the sidewalk out front of his home on Gotham Street on Friday afternoon, February 7, 2020. Snow fell throughout the day Friday, marking the first major snowfall of the new year. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
IMG_7122.JPG
Kevin Clark, of Watertown, clears out snow in his driveway with a snow blower during a snow storm on Friday afternoon, February 7, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0212_wds_Green Machine_cl.jpg
Grounds crew at SUNY Potsdam use a a tractor with a snowblower to clear the turf field at Maxcy Hall in preparation for spring athletic practices on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0213_wdj_cats_EL_0007.JPG
SPCA Assistant Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Jennifer Risser makes a meticulous incision as she begins the spaying procedure during a Trap Neuter Release clinic at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES in Watertown on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0214_wdj_bodah_SS1.JPG
Hailey Bodah, left, and her mother, Melissa Davey, hold an old photo of Melissa, Hailey and her four sisters to commemorate the year anniversary of their passing on Thursday, February 13, 2020. The sisters, Skylar, Erin, Alexa and Merissa, died alongside their father, Aaron Bodah, in a Watertown house on February 14, 2019. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0214_wdj_girlsbb_el0002.JPG
Indian River players lineup for the national anthem prior to the start of the Frontier League’s A Division final game between Indian River and South Jefferson at Jefferson Community College in Watertown on Friday, February 14, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0214_wdj_girlsbb_el0007.JPG
South Jefferson players listen to assistant coach Bob Piddock during halftime of the Frontier League’s A Division final game between Indian River and South Jefferson at Jefferson Community College in Watertown on Friday, February 14, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0215_wdj_sledbest_el0001.JPG
Dogs sprint ahead in the snow during the 2020 Tug Hill Challenge dog sled race at Winona Forest in Mannsville on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0220_wdj_fortdrum_el0004.JPG
A soldier eyes their target during a session of simulated marksmanship training as a part of the D Series Winter Challenge at Fort Drum on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0221_wdj_feature_el0002.JPG
Teri Streeter, of Carthage, trudges through deep snow while cross country skiing at Carthage Park on Thursday, February 20, 2020. “If you can’t learn to play in it then you’re going to hate it.” Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0222_wdl_turin-standalone_SS1.JPG
Catherine Peer, 14, of Lowville, right, pulls Lily Sadowski, 4, of Turin, on a snowmobile sled Friday afternoon, February 21, 2020 in the back parking lot of West Wind Motel & Townhouses in Turin, which is owned and operated by Lily’s parents, Tim and Nicole Sadowski. They also rent Yamaha snowmobiles at West Wind, and in February, became the first location in the northeast to be included in the company’s “Destination Yamaha” program launched in May. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0223_wdj_swimathon_SS6.JPG
Jeffrey Wood, of Watertown, swims laps Saturday morning, February 22, 2020 at the Watertown Family YMCA's downtown location swimming pool as part of the Watertown Rotary Club’s annual Swimathon. The goal this year, as with every year before, is to raise funds to put toward the eradication of polio. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0223_wds_Bikini Smowmobile_cl2.jpg
Racers in bikinis line up for their turn to try and post the the fastest time in various engine size categories on the Lawrenceville Fire Station’s snowmobile drag strip on Saturday, February 22, 2020 during the “Freezin’ for a Reason” Bikini Snowmobile rally. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0225_wds_Norfolk Fire.we.jpg
Peter Recore holds one of his dogs as emergency responders work to extinguish a fire that severely damaged his home 8416 Route 56 in Norfolk on Monday morning, February 24, 2020. The Norfolk Fire Department responded with mutual aid from Norwood, Louisville and Massena departments. W.T. Eckert/Watertown Daily Times
0225_wds_Riverview Drive_cl.jpg
The owner of a building at 1 Riverview Drive, Potsdam, recently demolished the build on the property located across from Ives Park, Potsdam, on Tuesday, February 25 2020. A new structure is planned for the property. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0226_wdj_lymeinsta_el0001.JPG
Lyme’s Isaiah Wilson exclaims after a timeout is called during the Section 3 Class D quarterfinal game between Lyme and McGraw at Lyme Central School in Chaumont on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0226_wdj_lymeinsta_el0008.JPG
McGraw senior Xiao Lin (11) covers his face with his jersey as the clock winds down during the Section 3 Class D quarterfinal game between Lyme and McGraw at Lyme Central School in Chaumont on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0227_wdj_ashwednesday_el0001.JPG
Rich Kane, of Syracuse, has ashes applied to his head in celebration of Ash Wednesday during a service at Holy Family Church in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0227_wds_Farm to Market_cl.jpg
With only an umbrella to shield him from the blowing snow, an Amish coachman leaves Canton heading north on Route 68, past Irish Settlement Road, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0228_wdj_blizzard_el0001.JPG
Snow blows in the wind at Thompson Park in Watertown on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. 10 to 14 inches of snow were expected to fall overnight into Friday with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0228_wds_Sidewalk Sled_cl.jpg
Parker Reid slides down the snow cover sidewalk on South Main Street in Norwood on Thursday, February 27, 2020 as his mother Christine LaMere restrains the family dog Evie from chasing Parker. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0229_wdj_snow_SS5.JPG
The entrance to Spook Hill Bar & Grill in Adams sits coated in snow on Friday morning, February 28, 2020 after a snow storm passes through the north country leaving about 30 inches of snow behind. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
IMG_7651.JPG
Raymond Smith, of Clayton, plunges into the ice cold water of the St. Lawrence River during the 30th annual Polar Bear Dip at Bonnie Castle Resort and Marina in Alexandria Bay on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

