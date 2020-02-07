####_wdl_hilldrags_SS4.JPG
A child points up the Snow Ridge ski hill as a snowmobiler zooms up the hill Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 during the annual Hilldrags snowmobile races in Turin. The competition is hosted by Jerry Rice Racing. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Our favorite photos from January 2020, as curated by the Watertown Daily Times and NNY360 visuals staff. 

Watertown’s new mayor, Jeffery Smith, addresses the large crowd Wednesday, Jan 1. 2020 inside Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library after being sworn in as the city’s new mayor. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Lisa Worden, center, hugs her mother after being sworn in Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 as Rodman Town Supervisor. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Seen from a westward facing view, workers from J.E. Sheehan Contracting Corporation can be seen working Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 on the final stages of constructing for two replacement bridges on Jones Road in the town of Hopkinton. The bridge is meant strictly for recreational use over the St. Regis River. The new bridges sit eight inches above the existing spans, which were closed in October due to deterioration to the trusses. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Grace O’Brien, left, and Gabriella Burroughs, both 11 of Watertown, hold hands while skating Friday afternoon, Jan. 3, 2020 during public skating hours at the Watertown Municipal Ice Arena. The girls are best friends and in the same class at H.T. Wiley Intermediate School. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Animated story teller and author Mark Manske, right, takes a break from signing books to tell of his adventures with wild animals on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 as Morley, a Eurasian eagle-owl, sits on his perch at St. Lawrence University’s Brewer Bookstore in Canton. Manske has published a second book in the “Adventures with Stoney” series, titled “Chasing the Ghost of an Adirondack Elephant.” Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
A mountain of ice sits along the Lake Ontario shoreline Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Long Point State Park in Three Mile Bay. The ice, roughly 10 feet high, had been there since the week prior. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Eric Albro, 16, lays down an assortment of flowers Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at the memorial site of two Indian River Central High School students that passed away following a car crash that took place Tuesday morning, Jan. 7, 2020 in Evans Mills. “You hear about it all the time going on everywhere else but you really don’t expect it to hit so close to home,” Mr. Albro said, “especially someone you just talked to the day before.” Mr. Albro, a junior at Indian River Central and resident of Theresa, was friends with 16-year-old Gabriel M. Otero, who passed away in the crash. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Friends embrace one another Thursday evening, Jan. 9, 2020 inside Indian River Central High School in Philadelphia during a celebration of life ceremony. The Indian River community came together to remember 17-year-old Lexie Morgan and 16-year-old Gabriel Otero who were killed in a car crash on County Route 18 early Tuesday morning, Jan. 7, 2020. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
A fire destroyed five Main Street buildings in downtown Boonville overnight Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 into Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Two days after the fire, on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 debris from the collapsed buildings lay in a heap at the center of town. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Clarkson’s Adam Tisdale, left, checks Quinnipiac’s CJ McGee into the glass Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 during the first period. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
Nick Carlos, 31, a shop technician, peers underneath a large airport marking truck during his regular shift at Hi-Lite Markings Inc. in Adams Center on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Hi-Lite Markings Inc. was recently purchased by an equity firm based in Florida, but the company has decided to stay in Jefferson County and grow. “I’m super excited,” said Mr. Carlos, a Watertown resident who has worked at Hi-Lite for approximately eight years. “This will help us expand by giving us more opportunities, new equipment and new guys to do more with.” Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Smoke wafts from the village of Theresa’s Department of Public Works building after it caught fire Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2020. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
South Jefferson Central freshman Logan Passino puts his head down in the water to eye the end of the lane during swim practice Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at South Jefferson Central High School in Adams. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
A cross country skier cuts through a trail Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 as they make their way through Ives Park in Potsdam during a snowfall. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Republican Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, R-Black River, speaks during a press conference Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 calling for the repeal of New York state’s new bail reform legislation. The law, which went into effect the first of the year, eliminated cash bail and pretrial detention for a majority of low-level cases and non-violent felonies. “It’s dangerous legislation,” Mr. Blankenbush said. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Erin Lancor, left, shouts in joy as Akyra Perrigo-Kiff, 6, begins to slide down a hill Thursday afternoon, Jan. 16, 2020 at Thompson Park in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Snow falls in downtown Watertown on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 in front of First Baptist Church. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Members of the St. Lawrence University cross country ski team practice Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 on the groomed trail at Higley Flow State Park in Colton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
The sunrise marks the beginning of a new school day in Potsdam. On Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 a large “PCS” logo is visible in the snow in front of Potsdam High School on Leroy Street. The logo was carved into the snow by Potsdam High School’s Positivity Club. The “P” is the club’s logo and one of its goals is to encourage people to have positive attitudes and be inclusive at the school. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
David Garlock sits in the driver seat of his 1000 Island Airboat in the parking lot of a repair shop in Alexandria Bay on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Mr. Garlock had a near-death experience when he took the boat out on Saturday morning, Jan. 18, 2020. When he attempted to make a drastic turn through the ice, the boat capsized. “I was jammed in,” Mr. Garlock said. “I felt claustrophobic and I couldn’t move. I realized that I should try to get out but I didn’t even feel like anything mattered. I felt that free. I don’t know why.” Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
A view looking down on volunteers building the Winter Carnival Ice Palace at the Lake Flower boat launch in Saranac Lake on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Lyme’s Isaiah Wilson, left, and Copenhagen’s Tucker Carroll leap to win the tipoff during overtime at Lyme High School’s home game against Copenhagen on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Elyse Trumbell, 6, pets Finnegan, the new therapy dog at Sackets Harbor Central School, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Marcus Jones, co-owner of Klean Klassics Ministries on Public Square in Watertown, wears a hat stating “God is with me” written on the back. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Michele LaPointe walks four of her dogs, from left to right, Mama Jack, Aidan, Kieran and Dulaney on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 on the Remington Trail in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Jim Harberson, of Watertown, is the author of the script for a new graphic novel titled “Staying Alive;” it’s illustrated by a well-known artist in England. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Ryan Henry-Wilkinson, left, cuts and seasons of beef while Katherine Henry-Wilkinson chops up vegetables Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 during preparation for the 21st annual North Country Chili Cook-Off at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Patti L. Cowan, center, of Watertown, bows her head in prayer during a Sunday service at The Rock Church on Jan. 26 2020. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
A racer looks ahead to make adjustments during the 2020 Eastern Snocross Tour at Oswego County Fairgrounds in Sandy Creek on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Colt Meiss, 6, a first-grader at Lowville Academy and Central School, holds a piece of bread he poked a hole into up to his eye during the lunch period Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at the school. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

