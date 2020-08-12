Eijah Spencer, of Adams, and Marissa Spencer, 12, also of Adams, paddle into shore together after watching the Perseids meteor shower in Black River Bay on Tuesday night. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
Amber Fay, of Sackets Harbor, and Amanda Rookey, also of Sackets Harbor, put on glow bracelets in preparation of watching the Perseids meteor shower from paddle boards in Black River Bay on Tuesday night. Participants used glow sticks to be seen in the dark water. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
Particiapnts learn how to hold the paddle board paddle at the SUP Sackets Harbor excursion to see the Perseids meteor shower in Black River Bay on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
Eijah Spencer, of Adams, and Marissa Spencer, 12, also of Adams, paddle into shore together after watching the Perseids meteor shower in Black River Bay on Tuesday night. SUP Sackets Harbor held two different excursions for people to paddle out and see the meteor shower on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
SACKETS HARBOR — SUP Sackets Harbor, a paddle board and kayak rental company in the village, had two different excursions — one on Tuesday night and another early Wednesday morning — for people to paddle out into Black River Bay and watch the Perseids meteor shower.
The meteor shower happens every year, and the parent comet named Swift-Tuttle takes about 130 years to orbit the sun once, according to EarthSky.org.
