Paticipants hang out on the water during the SUP Sackets Harbor excursion to see the Perseids meteor shower in Black River Bay on Tuesday night. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

 Lauren Miller

SACKETS HARBOR — SUP Sackets Harbor, a paddle board and kayak rental company in the village, had two different excursions — one on Tuesday night and another early Wednesday morning — for people to paddle out into Black River Bay and watch the Perseids meteor shower.

The meteor shower happens every year, and the parent comet named Swift-Tuttle takes about 130 years to orbit the sun once, according to EarthSky.org.

Eijah Spencer, of Adams, and Marissa Spencer, 12, also of Adams, paddle into shore together after watching the Perseids meteor shower in Black River Bay on Tuesday night. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

John Crary, the manager at SUP Sackets Harbor, checks people in for an evening paddle in search of the Perseids meteor shower in Black River Bay on Tuesday night. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

A participant fills out a waiver in order to paddle out and see the Perseids meteor shower in Black River Bay on Tuesday night. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

Amber Fay, of Sackets Harbor, and Amanda Rookey, also of Sackets Harbor, put on glow bracelets in preparation of watching the Perseids meteor shower from paddle boards in Black River Bay on Tuesday night. Participants used glow sticks to be seen in the dark water. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

Particiapnts learn how to hold the paddle board paddle at the SUP Sackets Harbor excursion to see the Perseids meteor shower in Black River Bay on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

John Crary, the manager at SUP Sackets Harbor, hands Sarah Walldroff, of Sackets Harbor, a paddle board on Tuesday Night. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

Marissa Spencer, 12, of Adams, paddles out into Black River Bay in her kayak to see the Perseids meteor shower on Tuesday night. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

Participants, lit by glow sticks, look up for Perseids meteor shower in Black River Bay on Tuesday night. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

Amber Fay, of Sackets Harbor, paddles around Black River Bay on Tuesday night looking for the Perseids meteor shower. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

Anna Spencer, of Adams, motions to her daughter Marissa Spencer, 12, also of Adams, where the shore is for her to paddle to on Tuesday night. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

Eijah Spencer, of Adams, and Marissa Spencer, 12, also of Adams, paddle into shore together after watching the Perseids meteor shower in Black River Bay on Tuesday night. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

Stop watching this discussion.