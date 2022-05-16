Latest News
- No major tax increases proposed in Lewis County school districts — only one tax cap breach
- High school lacrosse: St. Lawrence Central boys take down Potsdam
- Heavy rain, hail hit Lewis County; tornado warning lifted
- Capital project aims to improve security at Massena Central School District
- Oswego County weekly COVID update: 471 new cases reported over past week; 18 additional hospitalizations; no new deaths reported
- PHOTOS: Rare red lunar eclipse captured in Cape Vincent
- In light of racist mass shooting in Buffalo, Stefanik faces scrutiny for elevating nationalist rhetoric
- Local auto racing: Bruce pulls out small block modified win at Evans Mills
Most Popular
-
‘Help wanted’ sign a symbol of frustrating labor market
-
Man sought in Lewis County ATV crash investigation
-
Documentary on Potsdam toilet gardens coming to streaming services in August
-
Meth, cocaine, heroin, molly seized after drug bust in Watertown
-
Sunday Portrait: A Little Free Library inspired by ‘Flower’ power
Classifieds
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- LEVELING OF: trailers, sheds, porches, decks & garages. Floor joists
- MITSUBISHI 2010 Eclipse Spyder Sport model convertible, w/subwoofers, new brakes
- HAY FOR Sale- Large Square Bales, Dry. 2nd Cutting $50/bale
- FOR SALE: Mini Goldens and WestiePoos. Vet checked. Health guaranteed.
- SHIBA INU PUPPIES
- LAB MIX Puppies- Cute & friendly. $125/ea. 315-346-9911. No Sunday
- Australian Shepherd/Bernese Mountain Dog Pups (Aussie Mountain pups)- $1200. Gentle
- FOLDING ELECTRIC treadmill w/auto incline (0-12 deg) like new, $210
- PEMBROKE WELSH Corgi pups, 3 tri-colored females, 1 brown &
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.