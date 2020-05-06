Signs and shows of support

A car parades through downtown in support of the students at Lowville Academy on Wednesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — The faculty and staff at Lowville Academy and Central School miss their students, and for that reason, organized a car parade through the district Wednesday afternoon. The parade began at 3:30 p.m.

A sign encouraging students and residents to “Stay Healthy and Stay Strong” is visible outside of Lowville Academy in Lowville on Wednesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
A message is taped to the back window of a bus parked on Bostwick Street prior to the start of a parade through Lowville on Wednesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Laura Dening tapes signs of encouragement to the exterior of her car before participating in a parade in Lowville on Wednesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Residents show their support on the sidewalk as cars parade through downtown Lowville and honk their horns on Wednesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Katie Lucas holds balloons outside of her car before taking part in a parade in Lowville on Wednesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Messages of love and encouragement are taped in the windows of a school bus parked on Bostwick Street before the start of a parade through Lowville on Wednesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Cars begin the parade around Lowville Academy in Lowville on Wednesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
A sign is taped to the outside of a resident’s car during a parade in downtown Lowville on Wednesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Balloons fly in the wind prior to the start of a parade in Lowville on Wednesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

