Latest News
- Murtari hopes to bring civil discourse back as he runs for Congress in NY-24
- Local college basketball: SUNY Canton’s Fitch honored by NAC
- PHOTOS: Snow traded for slush as melt continues in Watertown
- Watertown Regal Cinemas to host sensory-friendly movie experience with ‘My Way Matinees’
- Massena Town Board authorizes pay raise for part-time library staff
- Massena Town Board extends cryptocurrency moratorium until April 30
- College hockey: Clarkson at ease knowing team has clinched first-round playoff bye
- City Fire Department applies for Massey Street fire station sign
How much more do you think you are spending on groceries per week?
Compared with 2021, the food index rose 7%. The cost of food rose in January, compared with December, with cereals and baked goods increasing the most. Fruits and vegetables also edged up.
You voted:
Most Popular
-
Evans Mills Primary School cleaner wins $100,000 on 6-month-old Powerball ticket
-
Study finds ATV trail riders spend estimated $6.6 million annually in Lewis County
-
Community responds to Dollar General developers coming to Clayton
-
Students lead the way for change after classmates spell out racial slur at Heuvelton Central School
-
Man who killed Watertown state trooper in 1978 allegedly attacks sergeant this week
Classifieds
- CLOCK REPAIR & Watch Batteries, Thousand Island Clock Works, Alexandria
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
- FOR SALE
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- AUCTION PREVIEWS Sat. February 12th Real Estate Watertown, NY Brzostek's
- STANDARD POODLES- Chocolate or Black, ready to go March 8th.
- NEWFOUNDLANDS: AKC purebreds. 2 girls, 4 boys. first shots, vet
- INEXPENSIVE SALES. Starting at $3,995. �2005 DeVille , Burgandy firemist
- 2 MALE Shetland sheepdog tri-colored puppies (Shelties). Vet checked, have
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.