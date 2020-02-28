Snowy and windy conditions this evening. Snow will taper off to a few snow showers late. Low 11F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Mike March, of Watertown, uses a snowblower to clear his driveway on South Hamilton Street on Friday morning. He said he had been out snowblowing earlier Friday morning. He blew about a foot of snow from his driveway before giving up until the snow let up. He was back out around noon when he said he’s blown about another foot of snow. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
People work together to push a car out of the intersection of Sherman and Pratt streets in Watertown on Friday morning. A blizzard continues to rage throughout the north country Friday. Alec Johnson/Watertown Daily Times
WATERTOWN — According to Weather.com, the city was hit with a whopping 31.6 inches of snow Friday. A thick blanket of snow began covering the north country late Thursday, stopping briefly Friday morning before picking back up in full force around 6 a.m.
Around 11 a.m. Friday, the heavy snow fall had ceased, but residents were left with feet of snow to dig out from.
At its peak, snow was falling at a rate of three to four inches per hour.
Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties were under a blizzard warning issued by the National Weather Service before it was canceled Friday afternoon and replaced with a lake effect snow warning. Read more about it here.
The lake effect snow warning will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday.
Jefferson and Oswego counties are also under a lakeshore flood warning until 7 p.m. Friday.
The snow is expected to pick back up later in the day Friday and will continue into Saturday. According to Weather.com, multiple bands of heavy lake-effect snow developed “as a low-pressure system funnels cold west to northwesterly winds across the Great Lakes.”
“One lake snowband in particular was over 500 miles long, picking up moisture from Lakes Superior, Huron and Ontario, hammering areas from southern Ontario, Canada, to New York’s Tug Hill Plateau, the National Weather Service in Gaylord, Michigan, noted.”
In Watertown, Mike March was seen snowblowing out front of his home on South Hamilton Street alongside almost a dozen other residents. He said he had been out snowblowing earlier Friday morning, but the snow just kept coming down. He blew about a foot of snow from his driveway before giving up until the snow let up. He was back out around noon when he said he’s blown about another foot of snow.
Here are photos from around the north country, from both our staff photographers and readers of the Times:
