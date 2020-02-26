Buy Now

Rich Kane, of Syracuse, has ashes applied to his forehead in celebration of Ash Wednesday during a service at Holy Family Church in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — About a hundred people gathered at Holy Family Church on Winthrop Street in observance of Ash Wednesday. Ash Wednesday is a Christian holy day of prayer and fasting. It falls on the first day of Lent, which is the six weeks of penitence before the Easter holiday.

Rev. Deepak Baru sets down a small bowl of ashes during an Ash Wednesday service at Holy Family Church in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Sister Angelica Rebello, right, applies ashes to the forehead of Joan Nesnadmy during an Ash Wednesday service at Holy Family Church in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Sister Angelica Rebello prepares to apply ashes to foreheads during an Ash Wednesday service at Holy Family Church in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Joan Nesnadmy folds her hands in prayer during an Ash Wednesday service at Holy Family Church in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Rev. Deepak Baru hands out a communion wafer to an attendee of the Ash Wednesday service at Holy Family Church in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
A woman bows her head in prayer during an Ash Wednesday service at Holy Family Church in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Small bowls filled with ashes lay on a small table prior to the start of an Ash Wednesday service at Holy Family Church in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Rev. Deepak Baru hands out communion wafers to attendees during an Ash Wednesday service at Holy Family Church in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Music Minister Joan Carlo closes her eyes for prayer during an Ash Wednesday service at Holy Family Church in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Rev. John Demo walks to the alter during an Ash Wednesday service at Holy Family Church in Watertown. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
A sculpture of Jesus hangs in the cathedral of Holy Family Church in Watertown during an Ash Wednesday service. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

