Pickle ball preparation in Potsdam

Members of North Country Pickle Ball Club volunteer their time last week to help paint and line Village of Potsdam Recreation’s six new lighted pickle ball courts at the department’s Pine Street location. The courts will be put into use shortly after the paint dries, as North Country Pickle Ball Club will be hosting a tournament — the Sandstone Summer Classic — July 22 to 24. North Country Pickle Ball Club members volunteering their time to paint: Mike Lahendro, Nancy Foisy, Teresa Fisher, Marty Andrews, Phil Foisy along with Phil and Cindy Vivlamore. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Transfer

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.