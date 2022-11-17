PERRY — Ken Moses became sick to his stomach when he first saw footage of the tragic midair collision at the Wings Over Dallas Air Show on Saturday.
It’s an environment he knows intimately — rather than being a mere spectator, Moses is himself a vintage aircraft enthusiast with about 400 hours piloting antique B-17 bombers.
He has decades of experience in airshows and discussed his thoughts on the accident Tuesday morning with The Batavia Daily News. The tragedy generated shock across the globe. “I wanted to throw up,” Moses said in his office at the Perry-Warsaw Airport in Wyoming County, where he serves as manager. “We’ve lost two B-17s in three years. The loss of life is much more important than that, but for somebody like me who flew it — I was involved with the museum for 25-plus years and flew it for 12 years — when we lost (B-17) Nine-O-Nine and lost all those lives in 2019, it made me look back at how fortunate I was, with the little background I had.
“On the other hand, I took it for granted,” he continued. “It was no big deal to walk onto an airplane that’s almost 80 years old with 12 or 13 people behind you and say, ‘We’re going to North Carolina today.’”
The Dallas tragedy occurred when a restored P-63 Kingcobra fighter careened into the B-17 “Texas Raiders” before a crowd of horrified spectators. The bomber’s tail was chopped off and both planes immediately fell to earth before erupting into fireballs.
Six people died in the crash, which had been preceded by a separate tragedy in 2019, when the B-17 “Nine-O-Nine” crashed in Connecticut, with seven out of 13 passengers killed.
The Boeing B-17 is one of the most iconic World War II aircraft featured at air shows, while the higher-performance P-63 is much less well-known to anybody besides enthusiasts.
Moses, 80, spent years piloting the B-17 “Fuddy Duddy,” which was formerly based in Geneseo and well-known to area residents. He’s been keeping up with the Dallas situation based on news accounts and his own experience.
“In October 2019 when Nine-O-Nine crashed, it affected me in kind of a negative way,” he said. “What right did I have to take a piece of history like that and put 12 people in the airplane with me and take off to some foreign land with the airplane and think nothing of it?” Moses said the pilots in both the Dallas and Connecticut incidents were highly experienced — retired airline or military pilots — and the aircraft are usually well-maintained. In the case of “Nine-O-Nine” he said, the pilots were aware of maintenance issues affecting the plane’s magnetos.
He called it a case of mistakes by highly-trained pilots combined with bad maintenance.
He’s been watching footage of the Dallas accident on YouTube. Although the Federal Aviation Administration says it will take about 18 months for a final report, he described it as an error by the fighter pilot and organizers. “There’s always a very heavily-monitored air show meeting before they fly — a pilot briefing before the show,” he said.
For some reason the show’s “air boss” allowed the planes in Dallas — which had significant speed differences — to fly at the same altitude, Moses said.
A B-17 is big and lumbering while fighters are small and fast.
“The rule of thumb is usually the heavy airplanes (such as the B-17) fly maybe 500 feet off the ground for the crowd,” he said. “All the faster planes are 500 feet above that. You’ve got a separation which gives you a chance to maneuver if you need to. They made a decision to allow all these planes to fly at the same altitude — very bad decision.”
A display featuring multiple aircraft flying in different directions works well if well-rehearsed and using experienced pilots and layered at different altitudes, Moses said.
The P-63 was catching up to the B-17 when it approached seemingly out-of-the-blue and collided with the bigger aircraft, Moses said, describing it as pilot error.
He’s sat in a P-63 and said it has poor visibility — especially below — which likely blocked the B-17 from the pilot’s view, while the smaller plane’s inertia helped swing it into the bigger aircraft.
“He was coming at an angle, gaining speed — which once again made the radius of his turn a lot wider — and he never saw it,” Moses said. “He never saw it.”
Planes at air shows such as Geneseo also fly in an easy racetrack pattern, he said, describing the Dallas route as a “dog bone” which allows for spectators to see a plane constantly but which is also a more complex flight pattern.
“The guys in the B-17 never knew what hit them,” Moses said. “They were in the ground in three or four seconds. It was instantaneous.”
The B-17 is a mild-mannered aircaft to fly, although it takes some muscle, Moses said. He last flew one of the big aircraft in 2000 but said he always knew its mechanics had the plane in excellent shape beforehand and he never experienced any difficulties in one.
He remembers his air show and flying experiences very fondly, remaining passionate about the old aircraft and the men who flew and maintained them.
Two crashes in three years have made B-17s even rarer than they were before. Only nine of the iconic bombers are still airworthy worldwide and the P-63 is even more rare.
Does he think the historic planes should still be flying, given their age and historical rarity?
“I’m going to bite my tongue for saying this but probably not,” he said.
“Fuddy Duddy,” he noted, is now flight-worthy but kept on the ground in a museum. He said the pool of pilots and mechanics who know the planes inside and out is getting smaller and older, while flight expenses increase dramatically and spare parts can become harder to find.
“I think there’s 46 B-17s in the United States still in existence and only nine flying,” he said. “The rest are static display. I think probably this might put the nail in the coffin, this accident Saturday. I’ve been looking at it a long time, should this stuff still be in the air?”
