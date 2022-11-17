PERRY — Ken Moses became sick to his stomach when he first saw footage of the tragic midair collision at the Wings Over Dallas Air Show on Saturday.

It’s an environment he knows intimately — rather than being a mere spectator, Moses is himself a vintage aircraft enthusiast with about 400 hours piloting antique B-17 bombers.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.