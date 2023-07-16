NEW YORK — A Long Island pimp’s tip, coupled with chilling web searches and pizza crust DNA, steered authorities to serial killing suspect Rex Heuermann before his arrest in the notorious Gilgo Beach murders ended years of mystery in the long-cold case.

The unidentified pimp for murder victim Amber Lynn Costello didn’t know the suspect’s name, but described his car to authorities as a green Chevrolet Avalanche during a spring 2022 meeting with investigators — adding “you might want to look at him,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told The New York Daily News in a Saturday interview.

Tribune Wire

