PLATTSBURGH — State police are searching for a kayaker who was reported as overturned in the Saranac River Friday night.
Troopers responded to the vicinity of Brown Road in the town of Plattsburgh at around 9 p.m. for a report of the overturned kayak in the river. State police, Clinton County sheriff’s deputies and several water rescue teams responded and attempted to locate the female kayaker. Results were negative and the search is continuing on Saturday with the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team, as well as the original local water rescue teams.
