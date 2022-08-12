SARANAC LAKE — Around 40 artists from around the country will be scattered throughout the area next week as part of the 14th annual Adirondack Plein Air Festival.
The free show and sale opens to the public from noon to 5 p.m.
SARANAC LAKE — Around 40 artists from around the country will be scattered throughout the area next week as part of the 14th annual Adirondack Plein Air Festival.
The free show and sale opens to the public from noon to 5 p.m.
Proceeds benefit participating artists and help support local arts programs and events.
Visitors are invited to attend the free “Meet the Artists” opening night reception on Monday, Aug. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Saranac. While a number of participants are returning to the event, there is also a good number of first-time artists as well, eager to experience the Adirondacks, according to Saranac Lake ArtWorks, which is hosting the festival.
Thursday, Aug. 18 is when the “Paint the Town” silent auction will be set up in the Adirondack Artists Guild Gallery and it is also a Third Thursday ArtWalk night. All completed artwork will be presented for sale beginning Friday, Aug. 19, during the Friday Night Special Preview Party scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Harrietstown Town Hall, hosted by AdkAction. Tickets for the Friday Night Special Preview Party are still available for $20 each. Well over $5,000 in merchandise and prizes will be given out, according to Saranac Lake ArtWorks. New in 2022, ArtWorks will be raffling off an original Adirondack oil painting donated by Cambridge, New York painter George Van Hook, a two-time winner of the Adirondack Plein Air Festival.
To learn more about the artists, view a full schedule of events, and to purchase tickets visit SaranacLakeArtWorks.org/plein-air.
