Adirondack Plein Air Fest planned in Saranac Lake

An artist works on a streetscape of down town Morristown during a Plein Air Festival there in 2018. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

SARANAC LAKE — Around 40 artists from around the country will be scattered throughout the area next week as part of the 14th annual Adirondack Plein Air Festival.

The free show and sale opens to the public from noon to 5 p.m.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.