HOUNSFIELD — State police and fire departments are on the scene at the former Harbor Motel off Route 3 after reports of a fire late Wednesday night.
Details are slim, but there were no flames showing by 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and police were seen entering the former motel across Route 3 from the Nu Pier Restaurant. The motel is at the intersection of Route 3 and Smithville Road.
The Times will post more details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.